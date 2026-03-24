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Moise Bombito Injury: Remains in treatment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Bombito (leg) is still in treatment for the time being, according to the club.

Bombito is in the home stretch of his recovery from a tibia fracture, but he stayed back from the Canadian national squad to continue treatment with Nice. His return timeline is still up in the air, though the defender could be in line to make it back at some point in April if everything stays on track. That said, he held a decent role with the Aiglons before the injury setback, but it is still unclear what kind of spot he will carve out under new coach Claude Puel.

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