Moise Bombito Injury: Return handled cautiously

Bombito (undisclosed) is still being monitored by Canada's coaching staff, with manager Jesse Marsch saying "We're being patient with Moise, we're going step by step. He had a bit of a reaction after the game in Uzbekistan, so it's taking a little bit more time. We're giving every opportunity to rebound from this and show that he can be ready to play. We haven't even started talking about secondary options or anything else, because we're focused on making sure that we give him every opportunity.", Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Bombito will likely start if he's ready for the World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but he's coming off a lengthy absence due to a leg injury, and the national team may want to be careful for him to avoid a serious setback. The defender didn't train Wednesday, so he'll need to gradually resume work over the next week. In case he fails to reach an optimal level, his spot could be covered by Joel Waterman or, if fit, Alfie Jones (undisclosed).