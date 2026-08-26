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Moise Bombito Injury: Set for another surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bombito (shin) is set to undergo another surgery after experiencing recurring pain in his left shin and is expected to be sidelined for several months, according to Nice Matin.

Bombito missed Nice's season opener against Lorient after persistent discomfort in the same shin he fractured last October, an injury that kept him out for nearly the entire previous campaign. Further examinations earlier this week have now determined that another operation is required, putting the 26-year-old center-back in line for another lengthy absence. This latest setback leaves Nice without an important option in central defense for the foreseeable future.

Moise Bombito
Nice
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