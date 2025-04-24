Moise Bombito Injury: Should be back against Paris

Bombito (wrist) should be back as a starter in the back-three against Paris on Friday, according to Nice Matin.

Bombito seems to have recovered from his wrist fracture since he is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the back three for Friday's clash against PSG. With Dante ruled out, his presence in the defense becomes highly important. If he can't make the start, Melvin Bard could play in central defense again for that game.