Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moise Bombito headshot

Moise Bombito Injury: Should be back against Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 4:18am

Bombito (wrist) should be back as a starter in the back-three against Paris on Friday, according to Nice Matin.

Bombito seems to have recovered from his wrist fracture since he is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the back three for Friday's clash against PSG. With Dante ruled out, his presence in the defense becomes highly important. If he can't make the start, Melvin Bard could play in central defense again for that game.

Moise Bombito
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now