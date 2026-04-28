Moise Bombito Injury: Spotted in team training

Bombito has returned to team training Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from the leg surgery he underwent back in October, the player posted on instagram, according to SolamenNissa.

Bombito had been progressing well under coach Claude Puel's watch and his return to collective sessions is the clearest sign yet that a competitive comeback is within reach before the season ends. The Canadian center-back will need to build his match sharpness through further sessions before being considered for the matchday squad, but getting back on the pitch with his teammates is a genuinely encouraging development. With the World Cup this summer firmly in his sights, Bombito will be highly motivated to get as many minutes as possible in the final weeks of the campaign.