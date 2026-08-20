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Moise Bombito Injury: Still dealing with lingering discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Bombito is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Lorient as he continues to feel pain in his shin, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per ICI Azur. "Bombito is a bit more complicated, he's still feeling pain in his shin. It's coming along."

Bombito made just two Ligue 1 appearances totaling 146 minutes last season after fracturing his left tibia in the derby against Monaco on October 5, an injury that sidelined him for months before he worked his way back for the World Cup, where he managed just one shot on target, one tackle and one interception across three appearances. This lingering discomfort now complicates his path toward full fitness as he continues building back under new coach Pantaloni ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Bombito is expected to continue being monitored closely until the issue fully clears up.

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