Moise Bombito Injury: Visiting with physiotherapist

Bombito (leg) is visiting with a Canadian team physiotherapist in France as he continues to recover from a broken leg, according to Matthew Scianitti of TSN.

Bombito is not as far along with his broken leg recovery as hoped and is now in jeopardy of missing the World Cup for Canada, potentially losing a major center-back option. However, his national team has now sent a team doctor across the pond to work with the defender, hoping to accelerate the rehabilitation process and see him return for the World Cup. A return date remains up in the air for the defender, although this is a positive update for Canadian fans, as it is obvious the team is working to have a crucial defender fit in time.