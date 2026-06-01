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Moise Bombito News: Plays 32 minutes as planned sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Bombito (leg) played 32 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan before being substituted as a planned measure to manage his workload ahead of the World Cup.

Bombito had expressed strong confidence in his fitness after returning from seven months without league activity, and his controlled appearance against Uzbekistan is exactly the kind of managed reintegration the staff planned ahead of the tournament. The defender is expected to be in contention to start Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, with coach Jesse Marsch carefully building his match sharpness while keeping a close eye on the leg that required such a lengthy recovery period.

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