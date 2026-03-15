Moise Kean Injury: Available for Cremonese clash
Kean (lower leg) has made Fiorentina's squad list to face Cremonese on Monday.
Kean will return after missing one Serie A and has reportedly trained fully on the eve of the game after being managed throughout the week. He's be neck-and-neck to start with Roberto Piccoli. He has scored three goals in his last four outings, registering 16 shots and four clearances over that span.
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