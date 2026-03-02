Moise Kean Injury: Banged up in Udinese game

Kean had two shots (zero on target) and two clearances and drew one foul in 71 minutes in Monday's 3-0 loss to Udinese before asking to come out because of a tibia problem, coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Kean had only a couple of opportunities to make it four goals in a row and didn't exploit them. He was limping following a shot in the second half and bowed out shortly thereafter. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's home game versus Parma. Roberto Piccoli is the next man up at the position.