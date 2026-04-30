Moise Kean Injury: Out against Roma

Kean (lower leg) will step away from the team from May 1 to 4 due to personal reasons, Fiorentina announced.

Kean was a long shot to return against Roma due to his lingering injury anyway, even though he was ramping up in training. He'll resume rehabbing next week and will attempt to heal before the end of the season. Albert Gudmundsson or Roberto Piccoli (thigh) will lead the line again Monday.