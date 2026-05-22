Moise Kean Injury: Out for season finale

Kean (lower leg) hasn't been called up for Friday's match against Atalanta.

Kean will miss the seventh match in a row and will look to complete his rehab during the summer. Injuries have limited him to 26 appearances this campaign, during which he scored eight goals, provided one assist and notched 98 shots (27 on target) and three chances created, while he had hit the net 19 times in 2024/2025.