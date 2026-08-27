Moise Kean Injury: Pushing to leave

Kean showed up late for practice and refused to train with the rest of the group to force a move to Como, La Repubblica reported.

Kean had so far remained part of the team while the talks were ongoing, but he decided to take matters into his own hands since the deal wasn't moving fast enough to his liking. He's unlikely to be available for the next Serie A round, given the circumstances. Mateo Pellegrino is set to lead the frontline again.