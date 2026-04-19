Moise Kean Injury: Stays on the shelf

Kean (lower leg) didn't make Fiorentina's squad list to face Lecce on Monday.

Kean will continue missing time with an ankle/tibia injury that has hampered him in the back-end of the season and might be shut down, as Fiorentina have been knocked out in Europe last week and could soon be comfortably distant from the bottom three. Roberto Piccoli will continue being the lone pure striker at the coach's disposal, with youngster Riccardo Braschi as his deputy.