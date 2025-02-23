Moise Kean Injury: Stretchered off against Verona

Kean drew two fouls and had two shots (both on target) and one clearance in 67 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Verona before leaving due to a head trauma, Fiorentina announced.

Kean was denied by Lorenzo Montipo on a pair of early attempts and then got roughed up in an unfortunate collision with two opponents. He initially returned on the pitch after getting stitched up but was carted off a few minutes because he was clearly wobbly. He has been quickly hospitalized to take the mandatory tests. He has only a few days to clear the protocol ahead of Friday's match versus Lecce. Lucas Beltran advanced his position to play as the center-forward when he subbed out, as Fiorentina don't have a real deputy.