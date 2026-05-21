Moise Kean Injury: Unlikely for Atalanta clash

Kean (lower leg) has continued to work on the side this week, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Kean hasn't played in nearly two months at this point and doesn't appear to have made much progress in his rehab. He'll go through one more fitness check on game day, but he'll at most make a token appearance on the bench in the season finale, as he's not ready to contribute. Roberto Piccoli, Riccardo Braschi and Albert Gudmundsson will be the options for the no.9 role.