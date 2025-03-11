Moise Kean News: Assists consolation in 2-1 loss

Kean assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Napoli.

Kean assisted Albert Gudmundsson in the 66th minute to bring the game back to 2-1, but Fiorentina were unable to get a result from the game. This was his third assist of the season, bringing him to a total of 18 goal contributions. The attacker played the full 90 minutes having returned from a head injury which caused him to miss the win over Lecce.