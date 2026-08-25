Moise Kean News: Comes off the bench against Roma

Kean registered two shots (two on goal), drew two fouls and completed 10 passes in 27 minutes in Monday's 4-0 defeat to Roma.

Kean didn't get the start as usual, likely because of an ongoing negotiation with Como, although it's not yet certain whether he'll stay or leave. He looked engaged and co-led his team in attempts despite his minutes. Mateo Pellegrino would benefit again if the situation wasn't resolved before Saturday's game against Frosinone.