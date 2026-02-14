Moise Kean News: Converts PK in Como bout

Kean scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and two clearances in Saturday's 2-1 win over Como.

Kean had less volume than usual but was clutch from the spot, netting what turned out to be the deciding goal. He has found the target in back-to-back games for the first time in the campaign, bringing his tally to seven. He has taken at least one shot in 15 appearances in a row, amassing 68 attempts (22 on target) and adding two key passes and five crosses (zero accurate) in that stretch.