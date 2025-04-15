Moise Kean News: Quiet performance in draw

Kean had two off-target shots, created one chance and suffered four fouls during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

Kean was coming off scoring in back-to-back matches but couldn't extend the streak here. The striker was mostly held in check and, when finally able to get himself unmarked, he missed Fiorentina's biggest scoring chance at the start of the second frame. Regardless of the substandard performance, Kean remains his team's biggest hope and his 17 goals over 29 Serie A starts are already a career best.