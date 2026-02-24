Moise Kean News: Scores again in Pisa game

Kean scored one goal to go with five shots (two on target) and drew three fouls in Monday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.

Kean made it three in a row with an easy finish, as he was the quickest to react to a loose ball in the box. He has quickly improved to eight goals in the season following a subpar first half. He has taken at least one shot in 16 appearances in a row, accumulating 73 attempts (24 on target) and logging two key passes and five crosses (zero accurate) over that span.