Moise Kean News: Scores versus Milan
Kean scored one goal to go with six shots (five on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AC Milan.
Kean was in a perfect position to tuck it home from point-blank range twice, but a defender beat him to the punch on one occasion. He bagged his second consecutive goal but could have had a bigger day given his volume, but he left a couple of opportunities on the table in the second half, although Mike Maignan played a big role in that. He has notched two goals, one assist, 16 shots (eight on target) and two chances created in his last five outings.
