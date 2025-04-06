Moise Kean News: Scores versus Milan

Kean scored one goal to go with six shots (five on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AC Milan.

Kean was in a perfect position to tuck it home from point-blank range twice, but a defender beat him to the punch on one occasion. He bagged his second consecutive goal but could have had a bigger day given his volume, but he left a couple of opportunities on the table in the second half, although Mike Maignan played a big role in that. He has notched two goals, one assist, 16 shots (eight on target) and two chances created in his last five outings.