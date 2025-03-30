Moise Kean News: Sinks Atalanta

Kean drew three fouls and scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Atalanta.

Kean decided the game by stripping an opponent near the midfield and keeping his aplomb after sprinting toward the box. He hadn't scored in a while in Serie A, although he missed a couple of matches and dished out an assist lately. He's up to 16 domestic goals. He has tallied 10 shots and one key pass in his last five starts.