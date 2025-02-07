Moise Kean News: Sinks Inter with brace
Kean scored two goals to go with five shots (four on target), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Inter Milan.
Kean missed a bunny in the first half but abundantly redeemed himself in the second one, bagging a header on a Dodo cross and then intercepting an errant pass from a defender to the goalie, slotting it in the empty net from distance. He's up to 15 goals in Serie A goals. He has scored four in the last four matches, adding 13 shots (eight on target), three chances created and two crosses (one accurate).
