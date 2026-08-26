Moises Caicedo Injury: Out Thursday, eyes Sunday return
Caicedo (undisclosed) will remain unavailable for Thursday's Carabao Cup clash against Luton due to a fitness issue but could return Sunday against Brighton, according to coach Xabi Alonso, per Peter Rutzler.
Caicedo will miss a second consecutive match after the minor setback suffered in training also ruled him out against Fulham. The midfielder's absence Thursday appears precautionary, with Chelsea hopeful he can recover in time for Sunday's Premier League clash against Brighton. Caicedo remains a key part of manager Xabi Alonso's midfield and should return to contention for a starting role once fully fit.
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