Moises Caicedo News: Makes two tackles

Caicedo recorded two tackles (one won) and one interception in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Caicedo continues to be an iron man for Chelsea, starting all 25 PL matches, averaging about 88 of play per game. He is also at 73 tackles, putting him among the league leaders as he is at a 63 percent successful tackle percentage as he on pace for a career best season.