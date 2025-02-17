Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moises Caicedo headshot

Moises Caicedo News: Makes two tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Caicedo recorded two tackles (one won) and one interception in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Caicedo continues to be an iron man for Chelsea, starting all 25 PL matches, averaging about 88 of play per game. He is also at 73 tackles, putting him among the league leaders as he is at a 63 percent successful tackle percentage as he on pace for a career best season.

Moises Caicedo
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now