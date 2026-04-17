Moises Caicedo News: Signs new contract
Caicedo has inked a new contract with Chelsea, according to his club.
Caicedo is going to remain a part of the Blues for the next few seasons, as the midfielder is inking a new deal until 2033. This is a major mark for the Ecuadorian, as it is clear he is a part of the club's future, continuing their trend of locking up young talent for numerous years. He has been a starter since transferring to the club from Brighton in the 2023/24 season, notching five goals and six assists in 100 appearances.
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