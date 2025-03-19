Fantasy Soccer
Moises Caicedo headshot

Moises Caicedo News: Two interceptions vs Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Caicedo had two tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Caicedo has been solid in the defensive midfield heading into the international break, making 18 tackles (nine won) and nine interceptions in the last seven games in a row. This puts him at an average of about 2.9 tackles per match, scoring once with two assists on 29 appearances, all of them coming as starts.

Moises Caicedo
Chelsea
