Moises Mosquera Injury: Exits with muscle pain Tuesday

Mosquera suffered an apparent hamstring injury that prevented him from continuing in Tuesday's clash against Queretaro.

Mosquera was deployed in an unusual spot close to the left flank during the midweek match, and his output consisted of four clearances, one interception and one tackle before his removal. The defender could be ruled out of upcoming games if he's dealing with a muscle injury, although the severity of the issue remains unknown. Alejandro Mayorga would be expected to return to the starting lineup, with Jose Garcia staying put at center-back, in the event of Mosquera's absence.