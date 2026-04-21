Moises Mosquera Injury: Inactive due to physical issue

Mosquera didn't play in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Pumas while recovering from an undisclosed injury, according to the team.

Mosquera appears to have relapsed into a muscle problem that had already kept him out of one game in April. While the full extent of his current absence is unknown, his team has failed to qualify for the Clausura 2026 playoffs, likely pushing his return until after the World Cup. Both Jesus Murillo and Jose Garcia started in central spots in Mosquera's absence against Pumas.