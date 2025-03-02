Moises Mosquera News: Busy in draw with Tuzos

Mosquera registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Pachuca.

Mosquera made a defensive impact that resulted in team-high counts of nine clearances and six tackles won during the game. While he couldn't help his side to avoid the goals conceded, the strong performance increased his averages to 5.0 clearances, 4.0 balls recovered and 2.1 tackles per contest in the current campaign. He could be expected to retain a center-back spot alongside either Jesus Murillo or Jose Garcia in future matches.