Moises Mosquera headshot

Moises Mosquera News: Productive in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Mosquera generated 10 clearances and four interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pumas.

Mosquera finished Saturday's match with excellent stats, including a season-high four interceptions and his second double-digit clearance tally of the year. Additionally, the clean sheet increased his Clausura total to four. He remains the most consistent member of Juarez's back line, with his high defensive numbers only offset by his disciplinary weakness.

