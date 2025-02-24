Moises Mosquera News: Receives fifth yellow card

Mosquera will miss the midweek visit to Tigres through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards during the Clausura campaign, according to the FMF disciplinary commission.

Mosquera will be inactive for the first time this year after starting each of the last eight league matches. He'll serve his ban Tuesday and then be eligible to return in Saturday's clash against Pachuca. However, his team has defended poorly in recent games, making him unreliable even if he regains the spot. Both Jose Garcia and Oscar Haret Ortega could be the main options to take his place alongside Jesus Murillo in the middle of the back line.