Moises Mosquera headshot

Moises Mosquera News: Receives red card versus Gallos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Mosquera earned a red card in Sunday's meeting with Queretaro.

Mosquera was sent off early in the game because of a last-man foul, causing the hosts to work the rest of the match with only three defenders. The worst part for Bravos is that they'll be losing a regular starter, as Mosquera will be banned for the initial playoff contest versus Pumas, while Jesus Murillo (undisclosed) remains doubtful due to injury. Still, both Oscar Haret Ortega and Jose Garcia are viable alternatives in the middle of the back line.

Moises Mosquera
Juárez
