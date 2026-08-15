Moises Mosquera News: Sent off in defeat

Mosquera received a straight red card during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Mosquera is now suspended for the next match against St. Louis following a last-man foul in his second start for SKC. His absence in the next game will allow Wyatt Meyer or an alternative such as Jansen Miller to return to the initial lineup. The Colombian has yet to make a meaningful impact for his new squad and will hope to bounce back on Aug. 23 at Atlanta.