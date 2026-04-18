Moises Mosquera News: Starts against Leon

Mosquera (hamstring) is in the starting squad for Saturday's game versus Leon.

Mosquera has achieved a full recovery after missing the last Liga MX contest, and his inclusion in the lineup is great news for a side that would otherwise have been forced to start a youth player in the absence of Jesus Murillo (suspension). Having played mostly as a center-back this year, Mosquera will look to stand out as a source of clearances and interceptions.