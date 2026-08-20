Moises Mosquera News: Suspension served

Mosquera will be eligible again for future fixtures following a one-match ban.

Mosquera was sent off during his second start since moving to Sporting Kansas City from Liga MX side Juarez. He hasn't been able to reach his full potential yet, though he did record 11 clearances before earning the red card in his last contest. His possible return to the starting lineup would lead Jansen Miller back to the bench, while the team's further defensive depth is still in doubt due to Or Blorian's (back) injury.