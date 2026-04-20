Monchu News: Clears ban

Monchu is back in contention for future contests after serving a one-game Liga MX suspension against Leon.

Monchu will give Bravos' midfield a boost, having served as a regular all-around performer before his ban. He had scored one goal in addition to eight shots (three on target), 204 accurate passes, 32 crosses (14 accurate) and 17 chances created over his first eight Liga MX starts. He'll look to be favored over Homer Martinez and Guilherme Castilho in a central role while potentially sharing set-piece duties with Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez for the rest of the season.