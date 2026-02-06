Monchu has the potential to become a solid addition to his new team, as he could rack up goal contributions through set pieces while helping in ball distribution from a central midfield spot. He emerged as a product of Barcelona's youth categories and played for clubs such as Granada and Valladolid in his home country. Over his latest period in Greece, he tallied four goals and nine assists across 48 games played. He'll immediately threaten Denzell Garcia, Homer Martinez and Guilherme Castilho for playing time.