Monchu News: Productive from set pieces Friday

Monchu had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Puebla.

Monchu featured as a defensive midfielder but generated attacking opportunities as he took all of his team's corner kicks versus Puebla. The 11 crosses represented a season-high mark for him after eight matches played. However, he might find it difficult to reach such an amount of deliveries again given that a rested Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez will take a share of set pieces when he's back for upcoming games. In any case, Monchu retains offensive upside after scoring his first goal of the campaign on March 22 prior to the international break.