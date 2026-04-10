Monchu News: Sent off against Xolos

Monchu was shown a straight red card in the first half of Friday's clash with Tijuana.

Monchu committed a violent foul during the opening minutes of the match, marking the end of a disappointing night for the midfielder. He'll now miss the next visit to Leon through suspension, with Guilherme Castilho and Homer Martinez featuring among the possible replacements in that game. Once he has served his ban, the Spaniard should be able to regain a starting spot for a subsequent fixture versus Pumas.