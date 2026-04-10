Montassar Talbi headshot

Montassar Talbi Injury: Ruled out against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Talbi (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Ouest France.

Talbi is dealing with an undisclosed issue and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline completely unknown. Talbi has been a key figure in Lorient's defensive setup, and his absence forces a reshuffle at the back, with Igor Silva the most likely candidate to step into the back three in his place. The club will be expected to provide more clarity on his situation in the coming days.

Montassar Talbi
Lorient
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