Montassar Talbi Injury: Suffers calf injury

Talbi (calf) will miss Lorient's next two fixtures and is not expected to return until the May 2 clash against PSG, with the club taking precautions to avoid a recurrence, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Ouest France. "He has discomfort in his calf. He is troubled by the soleus muscle. There are risks of recurrence, so it is better to heal it properly."

Talbi had already missed the Lyon fixture with a calf issue, and the coach's cautious approach is understandable given the nature of the soleus muscle and the risk of a more serious setback if rushed back too soon. The Tunisian international has been a key defensive figure for Lorient this season with 62 international caps to his name, and his extended absence is a real blow for the club heading into the final stretch of the season. Nathaniel Adjei is expected to take on a larger role in the back three during his absence.