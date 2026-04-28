Montassar Talbi Injury: Trains in full with team

Talbi (calf) resumed full team training and is on track to return for Saturday's clash against PSG, according to Gilles Legeard of Le Telegramme.

Talbi had been sidelined since mid-April with a soleus muscle issue, with the club deliberately taking a cautious approach to avoid any risk of recurrence given the nature of the injury. His return to full collective sessions right on the timeline that had been set is a significant boost for Lorient heading into the final stretch of the season, and the Tunisian international should regain his starting role in the back three against PSG if he comes through the remaining sessions without any setbacks.