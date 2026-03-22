Montassar Talbi News: Absent Saturday

Talbi was not with his team for Saturday's 1-0 loss to Toulouse due to personal reasons, according to Maville by Ouest France.

Talbi was not with his team Saturday as they took the field, as the defender was instead with his family for personal issues. The good news is the international break is on the horizon, giving him some time to deal with his issues before playing again April 5 when they resume play. However, he could still miss more time, leaving Nathaniel Adjei as a possible replacement.