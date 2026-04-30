Montassar Talbi News: Option for Saturday
Talbi (calf) is an option for Saturday's match against PSG, according to manager Olivier Pantaloni.
Talbi is back in the call for Saturday after he trained this week, with the manager also clearing him. This ends a three-match absence as he tries to end the season fit, a typical starter when healthy. He has started in all 26 appearances this season and should return to the starting XI to end the campaign.
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