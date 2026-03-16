Montassar Talbi headshot

Montassar Talbi News: Two shots on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Talbi recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Talbi made 13 clearances, most by any player in the match. It was the second occasion this season where the 27-year-old made more than 10 clearances in a single league fixture. Talbi also made a block for the winning side.

Montassar Talbi
Lorient
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