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Morato News: Nets very rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Morato scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Manchester United.

Morato looked to get Nottingham back into the game Sunday despite the loss, as he netted a very rare goal via a corner kick in the 53rd minute. This marks his first goal of the season and his first since joining the club last campaign. He also added one interception, two tackles and five clearances in the defense.

Morato
Nottingham Forest
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