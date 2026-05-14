Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Could return vs Man United

Gibbs-White (face) could be available to face Manchester United on Sunday, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "He started to work with the team today, with the mask. Let's see," said the Portuguese. "It is strange when you use the mask. But I spoke with him and he said he was OK with the mask, no problem. We will see if he is ready and in condition for the next game."

The playmaker didn't feature against Newcastle United the previous weekend, but since he's back in training, he could be an option for the trip to Old Trafford. Gibbs-White is in a race against time, as he needs to play before the end of the season to convince manager Thomas Tuchel that he's fit enough to represent England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Gibbs-White has 13 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances (33 starts) this season.