Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Late fitness call Thursday

Gibbs-White (head) faces a late fitness test ahead of Thursday's Europa League semifinal second leg against Aston Villa, with a final decision to be made between the player and the medical department, according to coach Vitor Pereira. "We will see tomorrow if he is able to play or not. It is a decision between the player and the medical department, we will have a last meeting to decide. Of course we have a plan for with him and without him."

Gibbs-White suffered a cut to his head in the previous match, with a concussion having already been ruled out, providing some relief for Nottingham Forest heading into a high-stakes European fixture. The attacking midfielder is the club's primary creative force in the final third, making his availability one of the more closely watched developments ahead of Thursday's clash. Nicolas Dominguez and Dilane Bakwa remain the most likely options to step in should Gibbs-White be unable to pass the fitness test. Manager Vitor Pereira's comments suggest the club has contingency plans in place regardless of the outcome of the late assessment.